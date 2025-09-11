Chilling Photos Appear to Show Kirk Killer’s Sniper’s Nest

New photos appear to show the vantage point from which an assassin fired a fatal shot at Charlie Kirk during an event at a Utah university Wednesday.

The aerial images show the rooftop of Utah Valley University’s Losee Center, from where the assassin is believed to have fired a single shot with a bolt-action rifle, striking the 31-year-old right-wing commentator in his neck.

Five orange evidence flags mark what appear to be shallow impressions in the gravel near the edge of the rooftop, possibly left by the suspect’s body.

A drone view appears to show the position from which a shooter assassinated Charlie Kirk, marked with evidence flags. Cheney Orr/Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Kirk, 31, throws hats to the crowd during the event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trent Nelson/Getty Images

The position overlooks the university’s courtyard where Kirk, a key ally of President Donald Trump, spoke before a crowd of roughly 3,000 people from a pop-up tent.

A video posted to social media and enhanced by The Washington Post appears to show a figure on the Losee Center rooftop, near the area where the evidence flags are visible in the photos.

The video, which begins shortly after the shot rang out, captures the person running across the roof before going out of frame.

In a second video from a different angle, apparently taken before the shooting, someone points out a black shape in the same part of the roof, noting that a person had run across the roof before taking up that.

Friend of a friend spotted the shooter on the roof before Charlie Kirk’s assassination pic.twitter.com/pWUlpiBKit — Chad Feldheimer (@ChadFeldheimer3) September 10, 2025

It is not clear if the person recorded on the roof was involved in the shooting. Officials have said the gunman opened fire from the roof of the Losee Center, about 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking.

A search for the killer is still underway. The FBI has released a security camera photos of a “person of interest” and said they had recovered a bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the campus.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

At least two people were briefly detained after the shooting but quickly released.

Wednesday’s event was the first stop of Kirk’s nationwide “American Comeback Tour” discussing and debating conservative politics on college campuses.

A member of forensics team works at a reported possible rooftop escape route of the shooter. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

The founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA was rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle, but President Donald Trump announced his death about two-and-a-half hours later.