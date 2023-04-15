Chilling Texts Shed Light on Bali Vacation ‘Suitcase Murder’
‘TRUST BONNIE’
New court filings in the trial of accused “suitcase murderer” Heather Mack have shed light on the lead-up to the brutal 2014 killing of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Mack, who is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, to bludgeon her mother to death while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, allegedly reassured Schaefer on the day of the murder, “It takes several years of watching … I have been watching her routine … and I know what I do control … Im sneaky … Im smart … and I watch … trust bonnie,” an apparent reference to the notorious criminal couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Schaefer, who prosecutors said was interested in cashing in on Mack’s $1.5 million inheritance, allegedly texted her, “I can’t wait to be rich … Its crazy af Like Money Nothing rules the world,” while warning her “that a lot of things aren’t in her control.” After von Wiese-Mack was found in a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort, both Mack and Schaefer were convicted of murder in Indonesia, though Mack has since been deported to the U.S. to stand trial in Chicago.