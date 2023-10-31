Chilling Video Shows NYC Neighbor Allegedly Gun Down Dad, Stepson Over Noise
TRAGEDY
A graphic video has been released showing the moment a father and his stepson were allegedly shot to death inside their Brooklyn apartment building at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night by a neighbor. According to residents, 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old stepson, Chinwai Mode, got into a shouting match in the hallway of the fourth floor before the neighbor allegedly shot them multiple times in the head and stomach. The disturbing video, which has no sound, shows the stepson and a woman arguing with another man outside their apartment, before Mathurin walks out of the home brandishing a pair of scissors. At one point, the man pulls out a gun and then shoots Mathurin as he’s walking toward his apartment door. He then shoots Mode, according to the New York Post. Marie Delilles, Mathurin’s wife, said her family had been in an ongoing argument with their downstairs neighbor over noise complaints. She claimed that the alleged shooter banged on his ceiling, annoyed at the commotion. After the incident, police found nine shell casings and reported that the suspect fled the scene. The alleged shooter has not been located and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.