Kids’ Soccer Club Hires Private Security Over ‘Abusive’ Covidiot Parents
BEHAVING BADLY
A children’s soccer club in Canada has resorted to hiring private security after “abusive” behavior by parents of some players led to fears of physical violence against contact tracers. CBC News reports that Chilliwack FC in Chilliwack, British Columbia, informed parents earlier this week of concerns about the safety of contact tracers who have been taking visitors’ information in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. Contact tracers and others enforcing coronavirus-related rules amid a surge in virus cases have reportedly been at the receiving end of parents’ aggressive outbursts at the games. “They're very abusive, verbally,” club chair Andrea Laycock was quoted saying of some parents and family members. “Fortunately, nothing physical yet, but given the vibe and frustrations people have, we can see it escalating to that.” The club, which includes kids from ages 4 to 9, has not ruled out banning parents from the field if the behavior continues, Laycock said: “‘OK parents, you can’t behave, it’s time to stay home.’”