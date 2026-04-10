Chimpanzees Turn on Each Other in Brutal Killing Spree

A pair of mountaineers were saved on Friday after enduring three nights clinging to the face of a cliff in New Zealand. Police said a personal locator beacon was activated on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., but poor visibility and rainfall prevented them from dispatching a helicopter rescue. By Thursday, one of the climber’s siblings had also raised the alarm with authorities, claiming to have received “Emergency SOS satellite text messages” from the mountainside near Sabre Peak in Fiordland National Park. “The messages confirmed both of the experienced climbers were uninjured, but unable to move due to the severe weather,” authorities said, adding the weather prevented them from launching an extraction effort until Friday morning. Rescue coordinators confirmed the crew had “successfully located the climbers and carried out a 100-foot-long line extraction from the mountainside.” The pair are understood to have sheltered using a bivvy and sleeping bags that grew increasingly waterlogged as the rain drew on, and “would not have survived another night on the mountain.”
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- 1Climbers Miraculously Survive 3 Nights Trapped on MountainCLINGING ONThe pair were left hanging on for dear life in the “unforgiving alpine environment.”
- 2Chimpanzees Turn on Each Other in Brutal Killing SpreeCHIMP CIVIL WARResearchers think a complex series of events led to the breakdown in relations.
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- 3Shaken Pilot Slams on Brakes in Terrifying Runway Close Call‘CLOSEST EVER’The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members.
- 4NASA Astronauts Blast Futuristic ‘Organ Chips’ Into SpaceFINAL FRONTIERThe chips offer a granular look at when radiation and microgravity begin to affect human health.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5Man Who Blamed Woman’s Death on Kangaroo Charged With MurderROO-DUNNITPolice found the woman sitting dead with “visible facial injuries” in a mangled jeep on the side of the road.
- 6Airports Warn Jet Fuel Shortages Are Just 3 Weeks AwayFUEL FOR THOUGHTThe incoming peak summer season has intensified concerns.
- 7Delta Flight Forced to Land After Weird Smell Fills CabinBAD AIRThe flight suddenly veered off course.
- 8Hip-Hop Pioneer Dead at 68LAST DANCEHe helped shape rap music in the ‘70s and ‘80s before accusations of sexual abuse were leveled at him later in his career.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 9‘Superman’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedREST IN PEACEThe actor died at her Beverly Hills home on March 23.
- 10Volcano Eruption Forces Evacuation as Lava Spews Into Sky🌋🌋🌋Lava exploded more than 650 feet into the air on Thursday.
Chimpanzees Turn on Each Other in Brutal Killing Spree
The world’s largest group of wild chimpanzees split into two factions and began killing one another after decades of harmony. Researchers were astonished when the 200-strong Ngogo chimps of Kibale National Park, Uganda, whom they had observed for more than 20 years, turned on one another, leaving 28 dead, all from one side. Lead author, Aaron Sandel, of the University of Texas wrote in Science: “Biting, pounding the victim with their hands, dragging them, kicking them.” “It is hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that yesterday’s friend turned into today’s foe. Males in the two groups grew up with each other, knew each other their entire lives,” said senior author John Mitani of the University of Michigan. Researchers attributed the split to several factors, including the group becoming too successful and too large, which led to competition for food and mates. In 2014, seven died from illness, which Reuters reports could have disrupted social relationships. Then, in 2015—around the time relations began to fray—there was a change in leadership, as the old boss was deposed by a chimp called Jackson. By 2017, two clear groups had formed, and violence broke out in 2018. The violence has continued with one adult male, one adolescent male, and two infants killed in the past two years.
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A Frontier Airlines pilot was forced to brake hard to avoid colliding with two trucks on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport. “Holy s--t. It was real close, closest I’ve ever seen,” the shaken pilot was heard saying, according to ATC audio, after the near-miss on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta-bound plane was taxiing to the runway when “two trucks cut us off,” the pilot said in ATC audio. “We had to slam on the brakes not to hit them.” The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating. “It happened so fast,” the pilot said. “I have to go check on the flight attendants in the back.” The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. Brian Sinclair, a former F-18 pilot who is now an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, shared a theory with CBS News about how the near-calamity occurred. “In this case, there are three specific locations at LAX that ground people in the tower cannot see the taxiways,” Sinclair said. “You could see that that would be a risk.” Frontier said in a statement that “no injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism.”
NASA scientists launched cell-culture “avatars” of the Artemis II crew into space to gain new insights into how space affects human health. The AVATARS, or “A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response,” are transparent chips about the size of a USB thumb drive carrying bone marrow cells donated by each crew member. The so-called “organ chips” allow scientists to simulate what happens to astronauts’ organs in deep space, providing granular information about where and when radiation and microgravity begin to affect the body. The Artemis crew’s AVATARS used bone marrow cells so researchers could focus on the astronauts’ immune responses while traveling through space. Those insights could lead to personalized treatments that would allow astronauts to embark on more complicated missions with tailored therapeutics. The goal is for scientists to one day send up avatars of astronauts selected for deep space travel and long-duration missions in advance, so crews can prepare for potential health challenges.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
A 33-year-old has been charged with murdering his 27-year-old partner after claiming she died when their vehicle struck a kangaroo. Emergency services received a call around 5.50 a.m. Sunday in Australia’s Northern Territory from the man, who reported his partner had stopped breathing following a supposed wildlife collision on the highway. Responders found the woman deceased inside a Jeep Cherokee and bearing “visible facial injuries,” while the man appeared to have sustained “some injuries” himself. Investigators have since revealed that on-scene evidence, such as the fact that the Jeep appeared to have been stationary nearby since 1.30 a.m., prompted officers to suspect that, in fact, an assault had occurred earlier in the morning. “At this point in time, we haven’t been able to locate any evidence of that particular [kangaroo] strike occurring,” he said. Autopsy results are pending. The couple had reportedly departed Queensland around 1 April, traveling over four days toward the Northern Territory. Police charged the man on Thursday night. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.
President Donald Trump’s Iran war threatens to cause “systemic” shortages of jet fuel in Europe within weeks. Reserves are running low, and the looming threat of the conflict deepening amid a fragile ceasefire is creating a concerning situation, ACI Europe, which represents EU airports, has warned, according to the Financial Times. The organization warned EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas about the partially shuttered Strait of Hormuz. “If the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU,” the letter said. The incoming peak summer season has intensified concerns, it added. It comes as some Asian markets ration jet fuel as oil prices remain high, despite a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Israel, and Iran. “A supply crunch would severely disrupt airport operations and air connectivity, with the risk of harsh economic impacts for the communities affected and for Europe in case of a systemic shortage of jet fuel,” the letter warned.
A passenger plane bound for Seattle had to make an emergency landing in the Bay Area after a strange smell filled the cabin. Delta flight 1430 was en route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, when it was forced to divert on Tuesday. The five-and-a-half-year-old Airbus A220-100 was over Yosemite National Park a little less than an hour into its journey when it veered west and touched down at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, according to FlightAware. In a statement to People, a Delta spokesperson said the flight had diverted “out of an abundance of caution after a reported odor from the flight crew.” In a statement of its own, the Federal Aviation Administration told the magazine, “The aircraft landed safely without incident, and customers deplaned normally,” saying it had done so “because of reported fumes in the cabin.” The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for more information.
Hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has died at 68. His longtime associate Mickey Bentson shared the announcement on Facebook, saying that the artist, real name Lance Taylor, died peacefully in his sleep. Raised in the Bronx, Taylor helped birth hip-hop through massive block parties in the 1970s and is recognized alongside Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash as one of the genre’s three originators. His prolific discography earned him the nickname the “Godfather of Hip Hop.” His celebrated status was abruptly undercut in 2016, when political activist and former music industry executive Ronald Savage accused Bambaataa of repeated sexual abuse. While Savage later withdrew his claims, numerous other men came forward, with Rolling Stone documenting at least 13 accusers in total. A 2021 lawsuit alleged Taylor exploited his leadership of the Zulu Nation, an international hip-hop awareness group he founded, to groom and assault minors, and that the organization knowingly facilitated his access to young people. The Zulu Nation had already cut ties with its founder in 2016, issuing an apology to his alleged victims, and Taylor lost the civil case last year. He had denied the allegations.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Valerie Perrine, the actor best known for co-starring with Christopher Reeve in the 1978 movie Superman, died of sudden cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate. The document, obtained by People, listed acute cardiopulmonary arrest as the immediate cause of death. Parkinson’s disease, which Perrine was diagnosed with in 2015, was listed as the underlying cause, while dementia was noted as a contributing factor by the Los Angeles Department of Health. Perrine died on March 23 at her Beverly Hills home. She was 82. “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” her close friend, film producer Stacey Souther, announced in a Facebook post. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining.” Souther added in a GoFundMe for the actress’s funeral that Perrine “passed away peacefully at her home” and was “surrounded by love, exactly as she had wished.” Best known as Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor’s sidekick in Superman and its 1980 sequel, Perrine also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1974 biopic Lenny, in which she starred as the wife of comedian Lenny Bruce, played by Dustin Hoffman.
Lava blasted more than 650 feet into the air as Kilauea, a Hawaiian volcano, roared to life on Thursday. The eruption began at 11:10 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, sending fountains of lava bursting from the volcano’s north vent for more than eight hours before ending at 7:41 p.m.. Officials closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a popular tourist spot that attracts more than a million visitors a year. Rangers were evacuating the area early Thursday afternoon, the national park said. The National Park Service urged people to wear protective clothing, including long sleeves and eye protection, to reduce exposure to ash and tephra—small glassy fragments. The National Weather Service issued an ashfall warning for the island’s southeast region, cautioning that large, foam-like tephra “up to football size” could fall near the summit. Finer particles may “cause eye and respiratory irritation,” it said. Kilauea has erupted dozens of times since 1952, with past events lasting weeks to over a year, according to USGS.