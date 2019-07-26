CHEAT SHEET
China Accuses FedEx of Illegally Holding Back Huawei Packages
China has accused FedEx of illegally withholding more than 100 packages belonging to Huawei, according to reports. Beijing launched a probe into FedEx last month after Huawei accused the U.S. delivery firm of diverting parcels intended for it. The Trump administration placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in mid-May that effectively blocks U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese tech company. “The investigation showed that FedEx was suspected of holding up more than 100 Huawei packages entering China,” said a report from state news agency Xinhua, according to Reuters. FedEx has reportedly apologized for previous diversions of Huawei packages, which it attributed to “operational errors.”