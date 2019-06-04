China Accuses Pompeo of Smearing Its Policies With His Tiananmen Square Remarks

China accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of vilifying its domestic and foreign policies by saluting demonstrators who rallied during the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, the Associated Press reports. In a post on the website of the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., a Chinese spokesman wrote that Pompeo’s statement “grossly intervenes” in China’s internal affairs and is “an affront to the Chinese people and a serious violation of international law.” Pompeo’s statement called on the Chinese government to publicly account for those killed in the crackdown of June 4, 1989. “The events of 30 years ago still stir our conscience, and the conscience of freedom-loving people around the world,” Pompeo said in the statement. “We urge the Chinese government to make a full, public accounting of those killed or missing to give comfort to the many victims of this dark chapter of history.” Chinese officials have increased security around Tiananmen Square in what many consider the government’s attempt to stamp out any recollection of the bloody pro-democracy protests.