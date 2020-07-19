China Accuses United States of Showing its ‘Ugly Face’ and ‘Sour Grapes’ in Response to Criticism
China’s embassy in Myanmar issued a damning rebuke to the U.S. on Sunday accusing it of “outrageously smearing” China after the U.S. accused the nation of undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors. In the statement endorsed by Beijing, the ambassador accused the U.S. of doing “disgusting things” to contain China and showing a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible, and ugly face”. China also accused the U.S. of showing a “sour grapes” attitude and that its comments were “another farce on a global tour by the U.S. authorities to shift the attention on domestic problems and seek selfish political gains.” The U.S. embassy to Yangon on Saturday criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea and Hong Kong. “This is how modern sovereignty is often lost,” the U.S. representative said in a statement. “Not through dramatic, overt action, but through a cascade of smaller ones that lead to its slow erosion over time.”