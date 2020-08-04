China Accuses U.S. of ‘Smash and Grab’ Raid After Trump Demands Slice of TikTok Sale
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY
Chinese state media has accused the United States of attempted robbery after President Donald Trump said his government should get a substantial slice of TikTok’s sale price. Trump had threatened to close down TikTok—which is owned by Bejing-based tech firm ByteDance—but has since said he would be open to allowing a U.S. company to buy the app so long as the deal includes a “substantial amount of money” coming to the U.S. Treasury. Microsoft has emerged as the front-runner for the potential purchase. CNN reports that the state-run newspaper China Daily described the potential sale as a “smash and grab” raid orchestrated by the Trump administration, adding: “China will by no means accept the ‘theft’ of a Chinese technology company.” Liu Hong, deputy editor in chief for the state-owned Globe magazine, described the U.S. approach to TikTok as “nasty” and accused Trump of carrying out a “power grab.”