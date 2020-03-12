Read it at The Washington Post
China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has passed its peak, according to the National Health Commission in Beijing. Only 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country on Thursday, making it the smallest increment since the outbreak began in December. Only eight new cases were recorded in Hubei province, where the outbreak began. “Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China,” said Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission. “The increase of new cases is falling.” The news comes as Italy announced China was sending a charter flight with 31 tons of medical supplies, including respirators to help Italy deal with its crisis. On Wednesday, the Italian government widened the lockdown of its 60 million citizens to include the closure of all stores except grocers and pharmacies.