China Bans Government Officials Using iPhones for Work: Report
BAD APPLE
China has ordered officials in its central government agencies not to use iPhones for work or bring them into the office, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources told the outlet that staff were informed of the new policy in workplace meetings and chat groups. Beijing has banned government officials at some agencies from using iPhones for work for several years, but the order has now been expanded to other agencies, the Journal reports. The prohibition on iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for government work in China comes amid a campaign in the country to boost cybersecurity and slash dependency on overseas technology. It also comes after the U.S. has enacted similar bans on Chinese technology including Huawei and the social media app TikTok over fears about data security.