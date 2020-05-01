China Blocks the WHO From Participating in Investigations of COVID-19’s Origins
China has refused repeated requests by the World Health Organization to take part in investigations into the origins of COVID-19, the WHO representative in China has told Sky News. “We know that some national investigation is happening, but at this stage we have not been invited to join,” Gauden Galea said, adding that this was despite having made requests to participate to the health commission and other authorities in China. “The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied. The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent re-occurrence,” Galea said. Asked by Sky News whether there was a good reason for China not to include the WHO in its investigations, Galea replied: “From our point of view, no.”