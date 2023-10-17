CHEAT SHEET
    China Carried Out Nearly 200 ‘Risky’ Maneuvers Near U.S. Aircraft Since 2021: Pentagon

    ‘IT’S HARASSMENT’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 meters) of a U.S. Air Force aircraft, in this still image taken from a video, December 21, 2022.

    U.S. Department of Defense /Handout via REUTERS

    Chinese military aircraft made nearly 200 “risky” maneuvers near U.S. aircraft since 2o21, the Pentagon disclosed on Tuesday, highlighting a steep uptick of close calls between the two world powers that top the number recorded in the 2010s. Chinese pilots flew just feet from U.S. aircraft on numerous occasions and have flipped off U.S. pilots, according to officials. “It’s harassment—pure and simple,” retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula told The Washington Post. “There’s absolutely no call for that in international airspace.” During a close call between a Chinese fighter and a U.S. reconnaissance jet last year, the Chinese fighter told the American pilot to “Fuck off,” the Pentagon said.

