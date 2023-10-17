China Carried Out Nearly 200 ‘Risky’ Maneuvers Near U.S. Aircraft Since 2021: Pentagon

Read it at The Washington Post
Chinese military aircraft made nearly 200 “risky” maneuvers near U.S. aircraft since 2o21, the Pentagon disclosed on Tuesday, highlighting a steep uptick of close calls between the two world powers that top the number recorded in the 2010s. Chinese pilots flew just feet from U.S. aircraft on numerous occasions and have flipped off U.S. pilots, according to officials. “It’s harassment—pure and simple,” retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula told The Washington Post. “There’s absolutely no call for that in international airspace.” During a close call between a Chinese fighter and a U.S. reconnaissance jet last year, the Chinese fighter told the American pilot to “Fuck off,” the Pentagon said.