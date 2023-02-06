China Claims Responsibility for Second Balloon Spotted Over Latin America
ANOTHER ONE
The Chinese government has claimed responsibility for a balloon spotted over the Latin American nations of Costa Rica and Colombia that closely resembles a suspected spy balloon that spent multiple days floating over the continental United States. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the balloon over Latin America was being used for flight tests and “seriously deviated” from its course due to weather conditions. “China is a responsible country… We have informed all relevant parties and appropriately handled the situation, which did not pose any threats to any countries,” Mao said. The appearance of a second balloon marks the latest chapter in a saga that began last week with the sighting of a suspected spy craft in Montana and peaked with its downing off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon’s appearance has sparked a diplomatic row between the U.S. and China, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a planned visit to China as a result.