China Closes Off Access to Mt. Everest Over COVID Fears
China has abandoned its earlier plan to build a “line of separation” on the peak of Mt. Everest to stop people who may be carrying COVID-19 from Nepal into the country and instead suspended climbing season altogether from the Tibetan side. State run Chinese news agency Xinhua said that growing concern over the outbreak in Nepal, which has kept its access to the mountain open, led to the decision as a way to stop the “import of coronavirus.” Just over 20 Chinese climbers had been issued permits for the season so far this year, the agency reported. Nepal has granted more than 400 permits to ascend the mountain despite repoorts of COVID-19 among climbers.