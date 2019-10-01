CHEAT SHEET
COMFORTING
China Debuts Missile Believed Capable of Evading Anti-Missile Shields
China showed off its most advanced weapons at a parade in Beijing on Tuesday, including a new nuclear-capable missile designed to breach all existing anti-missile shields utilized by the United States and its allies, in honor of the Communist Party’s 70th anniversary in power. The Dongfeng-17 is a nuclear-capable missile that is designed to maneuver at high speeds to evade anti-missile defenses, the AP reports. China unveiled another missile, the Dongfeng-41, which is believed to have a range of up to 9,400 miles, making it world’s longest-range military missile. Analysts said it may be able to carry as many as 10 warheads to hit separate targets, according to the AP. “No force can shake the status of our great motherland, and no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation,” President Xi Jinping said in a nationally televised speech during the celebration.