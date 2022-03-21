China Eastern Airlines 737 With 132 Aboard Crashes in Mountains of Guanxi Province

A Boeing 737 airliner with 132 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what could be the country’s most deadly plane crash for decades.

The aircraft, on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed into a wooded hillside in Guanxi province, from which thick smoke and huge flames could be seen rising.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew aboard, had lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. Earlier reports from Chinese state media had said there were 133 people on board.

“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” the CAAC said in a statement reported by Reuters. There is no word yet as to what caused the crash.

Flight MU5735 left the southwestern city of Kunming at 1:11 p.m. and had been due to land at Guanzhou at 3:05 p.m. According to data from FlightRadar24, the six-year-old Boeing 737-800 was last tracked at 2:22 p.m.

Once known as a black spot for plane crashes, China has cleaned up its act in recent years, investing in a young modern fleet of aircraft and strict safety controls.

China’s last fatal airliner accident is thought to have been in 2010, when an an Embraer E-190 jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility. Forty-four of 96 people aboard were killed.

Mainland China’s most deadly crash was in June 1994, when a Tupolev TU-154 broke up in mid-flight, killing all 160 people aboard.