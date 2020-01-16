China Expresses ‘Regret and Unhappiness’ Over Trump Trade Deal
President Donald Trump lauded it as “the biggest deal anybody has ever seen,” but officials in China seem much less excited about the agreement signed Wednesday aimed at ending trade tensions. On Wednesday, Trump and the Chinese vice-premier, Liu He, signed an initial pact which will see China buy more U.S. products as the U.S. cancels additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump has been breathless in his praise of the deal—but its reception in China has been much more muted, according to The Guardian. The state-run tabloid Global Times said in an editorial: “The first phase of the agreement … certainly leaves both sides with regret and unhappiness, which is exactly the response that a fair agreement will elicit. Arguing who lost and who won is superficial.” President Xi Jinping stated in a message delivered by Liu that the two countries had “made progress” but now need to “properly address each others’ concerns” to push relations between the world’s two biggest economies back to the “right track.”