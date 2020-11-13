China Finally Acknowledges That Biden Beat Trump Last Week
TOOK YOUR TIME
China has finally acknowledged that Joe Biden won the U.S. election last week after Beijing spent days carefully avoiding the subject. According to USA Today, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Friday that China fully respects “the choice of the American people” and added: “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.” China’s acknowledgement means there are just a handful of countries yet to note that President Donald Trump has been defeated. Most notably, Russia has said it will wait until Trump’s scattershot lawsuits challenging the election results in several states are concluded. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have also failed to acknowledge the result.