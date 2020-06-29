China Forcing Abortions and Sterilization on Uighur Muslim Women, Says Report
The Chinese government is subjecting hundreds of thousands of Uighur women to forced birth-control measures—including sterilization and abortion—to drive down the country’s Muslim population, according to a shocking Associated Press investigation. Women are reportedly forced to undergo regular pregnancy checks and some have undergone forced insertions of intrauterine devices to prevent them from getting pregnant. Having too many children is often reason enough to be sent to a detention camp, according to AP. One woman, After Gulnar Omirzakh, said the government ordered her to have an IUD inserted after her third child. Two years later, officials turned up at her house and told her she had three days to pay a $2,685 fine for having more than two children. She said: “God bequeaths children on you. To prevent people from having children is wrong... They want to destroy us as a people.”