China Forcing Experimental Coronavirus Medicine on Uighurs in Xianjang, Report Says
HORRIFIC
People in the Xinjiang region of China, which counts a large proportion of Uighur Muslims, Kazakhs, and other ethnic minorities, are being subjected to disproportionately harsh and experimental coronavirus mitigation regimes, including being hosed down with a “scalding” disinfectant that causes their skin to peel and forced to drink unmarked traditional medication that is banned in many Western countries owing to high levels of toxins and carcinogens. A report by AP says China is imposing far more draconian measures on the rebellious Xinjiang region than in other parts of China. For example, the area is entering a 45th day of a very strict lockdown in response to a total of 826 cases reported in since mid-July, despite there not having been a single new case of local transmission in over a week. More than half of Xinjiang’s 25 million people are under a lockdown backed by a vast surveillance apparatus that has turned the region into what AP calls “a digital police state.” AP interviewed one Uighur woman who was detained for over a month, then released and locked into her home, despite regular tests showing she is free of the virus. Once a day, she says, community workers force traditional medicine in white unmarked bottles on her, saying she’ll be detained if she doesn’t drink them. The AP saw photos of the bottles, which match those in images from another Xinjiang resident and others circulating on Chinese social media.