China Gives Ominous Pledge to ‘Improve’ the Way Hong Kong Is Governed
China has issued a foreboding pledge to “improve” the way Hong Kong is governed, in comments that are likely to be met with fear and anger from pro-democracy protesters in the city. Student-led pro-democracy protests went on for months last year and were largely sparked by concerns that Beijing was whittling away at the freedoms Hong Kong enjoys under its special administrative status. Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under an agreement aimed at ensuring its autonomy, known as “one country, two systems.” Wang Yang, the head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said Thursday: “We will push for the long-term stability of one country, two systems... and continue to support the improvement of implementing the systems and mechanisms of the constitution and basic law.” The Beijing official didn’t elaborate on exactly what he meant by “improvement.” If China is seen to be renewing its drive to exert more influence in Hong Kong, it could reignite protests that ebbed away during the pandemic.