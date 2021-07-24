CHEAT SHEET
China Goes After NBC for ‘Incomplete’ Olympic Map
China is apparently watching TV coverage of the Olympics very closely. The Chinese consulate in New York and a state-controlled newspaper both slammed NBC for showing a map of China that did not include self-ruled Taiwan or the disputed South China Sea, Reuters reported. The graphic, displayed during the Opening Ceremony as the Chinese athletes arrived, “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people,” the consulate said in a social media post. There was no immediate response from NBC.