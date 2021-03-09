China Has Locked Up as Many as Two Million Uighurs in ‘Ongoing Genocide,’ Study Says
‘INTENT TO DESTROY’
China is carrying out an “ongoing genocide” against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities that has seen as many as two million people locked up in detention camps in the Xinjiang region, according to a new study. The report, released by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy think tank and reported by CNN, is the first independent legal analysis of the long-running accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. It concludes that the Chinese government has violated every single provision in the United Nations’ Genocide Convention—a view shared by the U.S. State Department, as well as the Dutch and Canadian parliaments. The damning report states: “China’s policies and practices targeting [Uighurs] in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the [Uighurs] as a group, in whole or in part.” The report says that between 1 million and 2 million people have been detained in some 1,400 facilities. Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed allegations of a genocide in Xinjiang as “preposterous.”