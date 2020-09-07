China Hits Back at the Trump Administration With Refusal to Give New Press Cards to U.S. Reporters
ACCESS DENIED
At least three reporters for U.S. news outlets based in China have been refused renewed press credentials, according to The Guardian. The reporters—who work for the Wall Street Journal, CNN and Getty Images—recently tried to renew their press cards, but were turned down and given temporary permission to work in China instead. CNN said that its Beijing correspondent, American citizen David Culver, was told that the restriction was a “reciprocal measure” to U.S. decisions to limit visas for Chinese journalists. Both CNN and the Wall Street Journal said their reporters were informed that their visas—which normally depend on holding a valid press card—would be renewed, but only for two months rather than the usual year-long period. In May, the Trump administration limited the length of time that Chinese reporters could stay in the U.S. to three months.