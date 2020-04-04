China Holds Three-Minute Reflection For Coronavirus ‘Martyrs’
Chinese officials held a nationwide three-minute “reflection” to honor the victims of COVID-19 in the country where it all began. Calling the victims “martyrs” who fell while fighting on the front line of the global pandemic, officials held the celebration at 10 a.m. in every major city of the country. China placed Wuhan, with a population of 11 million people, under lockdown on Jan. 23 and has been slowly lifting restrictions over recent weeks. On Wednesday, the government will lift all restrictions in the city. The turn of events comes as the pandemic spreads across the world, killing thousands and infecting more than one million people. Many authorities question whether China was completely transparent in its reports of both infected people and deaths attributed to the virus.