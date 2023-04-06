China Is Losing Its Mind Over McCarthy Meeting With Taiwan Prez
DID IT ANYWAY
Chinese authorities are melting down after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in California despite repeated threats—claiming the move “violated international law and basic norms.” In a statement released by China’s top legislature, officials claimed McCarthy’s two-hour meeting “seriously damaged China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” McCarthy brought member of Congress from both parties to the meeting, supposedly to signify “broad American support for Taiwan,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The meeting discussed the potential sale and delivery of weapons to Taiwan as the tiny island nation faces increasing hostility from China. The scathing Chinese condemnation on Wednesday followed repeated warnings that the U.S. would face unspecified “retaliation” if lawmakers met with Tsai Ing-wen. Chinese authorities closed their statement Wednesday by saying, “We resolutely oppose any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan...stop risky actions that cross the red line, and stop undermining the political foundation of China-US relations.”