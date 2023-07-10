CHEAT SHEET
Man Arrested After Kindergarten Knife Rampage Leaves 6 Dead
Six people were killed in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in China on Monday, according to reports. The rampage in Lianjiang county in the southern Guangdong province also left one other injured, with local media reporting that both children and adults were among the victims. Police said a local 25-year-old man with the surname Wu had been taken into custody and that officers are now investigating the incident. The tragedy is just the latest mass attack to target a kindergarten in China, with three stabbed to death at a kindergarten in Jiangxi last August and two others killed in an attack in Guangxi in 2021.