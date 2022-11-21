China Locks Down Millions in Guangzhou as COVID Cases Rise
AGAIN...
The largest district of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou was put into lockdown on Monday as authorities try to fight a new outbreak of COVID with strict control measures. Almost four million people living in the Baiyun district will need to be able to show a negative COVID test in order to leave their homes. Public transport has also been suspended while the lockdown is in place, which authorities expect to last until Friday. The stringent rules are part of Beijing’s controversial “zero-COVID” approach to managing the pandemic. Last week, protesters in another Guangzhou district took to the streets to demonstrate against a compulsory lockdown. Residents were filmed flipping a police car and tearing down COVID control barriers in violent clashes with law enforcement.