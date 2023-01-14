CHEAT SHEET
China Records 60,000 COVID Deaths in Last Month After Ending ‘Zero-COVID’ Policy
China's government says it has recorded almost 60,000 COVID deaths in the month since removing its strict pandemic restrictions, following massive civilian protests. Prior to this week, China had officially recorded fewer than 6,000 COVID deaths after taking a “zero-COVID” approach. Some countries have questioned the accuracy of China’s reporting, but Jiao Yahui, an official with China’s National Health Commission, said the country’s slower reporting came as a result of needing to do a “systematic analysis” of hospital reporting data. As China continues to face its worse outbreak yet, several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors coming from China, including the U.S., Japan, and South Korea.