China Reports No New COVID-19 Cases for First Time in Pandemic
China reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic started there late last year. Elsewhere in Asia, numbers have sharply declined including in South Korea where just 23 new cases were reported after concerns of a second wave. In Japan, new cases dropped into double digits for the first time in months, according to the Associated Press. Europe has also maintained a sharp decline in new cases after harsh lockdown efforts. Meanwhile, cases are surging in Latin America and in the U.S., where much of the country will be at least partially open for the Memorial Day weekend.