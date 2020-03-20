China Reports No New Local Coronavirus Cases for Second Day Running
Mainland China has reported no new domestically transmitted coronavirus cases for a second day running, offering a glimmer of hope around the world that spread of the virus can be dramatically slowed down. However, 39 new cases imported to China from overseas were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,967. Concerns have been raised this week that Asia could experience a second wave of infections. The number of new cases have inched up in several Asian countries as people started to travel back to the continent from Europe. In an attempt to prevent that from happening, authorities in China have escalated quarantine measures on international arrivals. In Beijing, all passengers arriving from overseas must go into “collective quarantine at designated facilities.” They were previously allowed to quarantine themselves in their own homes.