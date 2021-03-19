CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    China Restricts Tesla Use Over Fears That Cars Are Sending Sensitive Video Back to America

    THEM’S THE BRAKES

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Aly Song

    The Chinese government has reportedly asked some top officials to stop driving their Teslas to work over fears that the vehicles are constantly recording their movements—and even taking video of their surroundings. The Wall Street Journal reports the restrictions apply to some senior figures in government agencies, the military, and state-owned companies. The rule was reportedly introduced after Chinese officials claimed the cars are able to record images through their sensors and store potentially sensitive information such as location data and the contact lists of phones synced to the cars. Tesla didn’t comment on Beijing’s move, but referred back to a previous statement that said its privacy policy “complies with Chinese laws and regulations.” Meanwhile, in a separate national-security development involving Tesla, a Russian who traveled to the U.S. in an attempt to plant malware on the car maker’s internal network pleaded guilty Thursday, According to a DOJ indictment, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 26, offered a Tesla employee $1 million to install the malware.

    Read it at TheWall Street Journal