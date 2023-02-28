China Roasts U.S. Over TikTok Bans as ‘Abusing State Power’
TICKED OFF
A White House order to remove TikTok from all government devices is really just about U.S. insecurities and abusing state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday. Guidance issued Monday gave all U.S. federal agencies 30 days to ensure that the popular Chinese-owned app is scrubbed from devices amid growing concerns that the software could be used by Beijing to push misinformation or steal American users’ personal data. But Mao Ning insisted at a press briefing Tuesday that the U.S. “has been overstretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress other countries’ companies.” “How unsure of itself can the world’s top superpower like the U.S. be to fear young people’s favorite app like that?” Ning asked, the BBC reports.