China Says It Found COVID-19 on Imported Beef, Tripe
Authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Jinwan say they found coronavirus on frozen beef and tripe along with the packaging on imports from Brazil, New Zealand, and Bolivia, Reuters reports. The beef products were imported by the Guotai International Group and the Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade group, according to local authorities. China has been ramping up testing on imported products to try to ward off another wave of infection. More than 7,500 people thought to have come into contact with the contaminated products tested negative for COVID-19. Last week, Chinese authorities say they discovered coronavirus on packaging of Saudi shrimp as well as on Brazilian and Argentinian beef.