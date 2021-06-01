China Says Man Hospitalized With First Ever Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu
A man has been hospitalized in China with what is believed to be the first ever human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu. According to Reuters, China’s National Health Commission confirmed the finding Tuesday, announcing the man was hospitalized in the city of Zhenjiang at the end of April and then tested positive for the rare virus last week. The NHC gave no details on how it believed the man came to be infected, but said that it was not concerned that the case will lead to a larger outbreak. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the NHC said in a statement. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.” The unidentified man is in a stable and will soon be discharged from from hospital. Health authorities said they tested his close contacts didn’t find any further cases.