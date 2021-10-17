CHEAT SHEET
China Secretly Flew a Hypersonic, Nuclear-Capable Missile Around the Globe
China recently tested a new hypersonic, nuclear-capable missile that has astonishing accuracy, according to five unnamed sources cited by the Financial Times. The test in August took U.S. officials by surprise, and suggested China has made more progress on nuclear and space endeavors than the U.S. originally thought. The missile carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle flew through low-orbit space and circled the earth before landing about 24 miles off target. The alarming test comes amid tensions between China and Taiwan, and after North Korea tested their new hypersonic missile technology last month. Both the U.S. Department of Defense and China’s ministry of defense declined to comment.