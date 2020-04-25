China Sends Medical Experts to North Korea for Kim Jong Un

Read it at Reuters
The whereabouts and health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remain shrouded in mystery—but Reuters is reporting that China sent medical experts to the communist state in an advisory capacity. The delegation left Beijing on Thursday, but the news agency said it was unable to determine what the trip indicated about Kim’s medical condition. Kim has not been seen in public for two weeks, sparking reports that he had fallen gravely ill after some type of surgery. U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that he believes those reports are incorrect.