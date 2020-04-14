CHEAT SHEET
China Sends Two Coronavirus Vaccines for Human Testing
NEW HOPE
Read it at Reuters
China has approved two experimental coronavirus vaccines for human testing, its state media reported Tuesday. The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group. U.S. drug developer Moderna has also said it has begun human tests for its vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health. It is widely feared that unless an effective vaccine against the disease is developed, flareups of the virus could provoke periodic regional lockdowns, continuing to wreak havoc on the global economy.