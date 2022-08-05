China Set to Give U.S. the Silent Treatment After Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip
BREAKDOWN
In its latest retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China announced Friday that it would end dialogue with the U.S. on a whole host of issues requiring international cooperation. Beijing’s foreign ministry said it would cancel talks with the U.S. on military maritime safety and dialogue with defense department heads. It also vowed to suspend all cooperation on climate change, criminal investigations, illicit drugs, and the return of illegal immigrants. The measures are designed to punish the U.S. after the House Speaker’s trip to Taiwan “in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. The shuttering of diplomatic ties comes after China launched a series of unprecedented military exercises in the Taiwan Strait which has seen warships and jets on maneuvers and missiles fired over the contested island.