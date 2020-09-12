CHEAT SHEET
Beijing Slaps Restrictions on U.S. Diplomats in Retaliation
Beijing will impose unspecified “reciprocal restrictions” on all American diplomats in China as a response to earlier U.S. restrictions on Chinese diplomats, according to Al Jazeera. The decision is meant “to urge the U.S. to repeal its wrong decisions as soon as possible,” a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Fueled by the Trump administration’s campaign against Chinese influence, some of the latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese diplomats include social media surveillance, and requirements to seek approval for university visits or for hosting large cultural events outside embassy grounds.