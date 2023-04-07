CHEAT SHEET
China Slaps Sanctions on Taiwan’s U.S. Ambassador After McCarthy Visit
China has imposed sanctions on Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, after the Taiwanese president visited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week. Replying to news of the sanctions, Hsiao tweeted: “Wow, the PRC just sanctioned me again, for the second time.” The sanctions bar Hsiao and her family from entering the Chinese mainland, as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Other U.S. entities involved in President Tsai Ing-wen’s time in the U.S. were also punished, including the Hudson Institute—which presented Tsai with an award in New York—and the Reagan Library, which hosted Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy in California.