Flight to Toronto Had Passenger Showing Symptoms of Coronavirus
Canadian officials announced Sunday that they are tracking down passengers who flew to Pearson International Airport in Toronto on China Southern Airlines last Thursday after a passenger was confirmed with the deadly coronavirus. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer told the A.P. that the man in his 50s exhibited “mild symptoms” when he flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou and then on to Toronto. He was admitted to a Canadian hospital Friday where he is in stable condition in isolation. Tam said Sunday that they are reaching out to all passengers who flew on the long-haul flight who were sitting within a 6-foot radius of his seat in addition to flight attendants who served him. Tam urged passengers on the flight who were not in his seating area not to panic because transmission of the virus requires human-to-human contact, and is not airborne. “Any other passengers should remain calm,” she said.