Canada Probes ‘Potential Second Incident’ Linked to Chinese Spy Balloon
China’s Foreign Ministry called for calm on Friday after Canada announced it was investigating a “potential second incident” linked to a spy balloon. Pentagon officials on Thursday said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in Montana on Wednesday had floated over sensitive U.S. military sites this week having entered the country through Canada. In a statement late Thursday, the Canada’s Department of National Defence said a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” had been detected and was being “actively tracked,” though it did not specify if this was the same balloon seen in the U.S. “Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” the statement said without providing further details. “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Friday. “As for the balloon, as I’ve mentioned just now, we are looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully.” She said she didn’t know if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China next week would be affected by the balloon reports.