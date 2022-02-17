Zero Means Zero: China Stamps Out COVID at Beijing Winter Olympics

Read it at The New York Times
China is celebrating victory in its battle to stamp out COVID-19 at the Beijing Winter Games: Wednesday was the first day without a single positive result from the nearly 70,000 daily PCR tests conducted inside Beijing’s Olympic “loop.” Many feared the arrival of the super-mutated Omicron variant would foil China’s “dynamic zero-COVID strategy” for the Beijing Games, but organizers have showed that masks, food-serving robots, hazmat suits, and lots and lots of isolation—even if it leaves the athletes in tears—really do work.