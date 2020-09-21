China Steals ‘Hurt Locker’ Footage for Unhinged Propaganda Film Simulating Attack on U.S. Base
THIS LOOKS FAMILIAR
China’s air force appears to have lifted scenes straight from the 2008 Oscar-winner The Hurt Locker for a wild propaganda film that simulates Chinese planes bombing the hell out of a U.S. base. The overly dramatic film shows nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out an attack on what looks like Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam. The video, called “The god of war H-6K goes on the attack,” looks very much like a Hollywood movie—maybe because parts of it actually are. According to the South China Morning Post, it contains scenes from The Hurt Locker and the 1996 thriller The Rock. A source close to the Chinese military confirmed the clips were lifted, and told the outlet: “Almost all of the officers in the department grew up watching Hollywood movies, so in their minds, American war films have the coolest images.”