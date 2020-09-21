CHEAT SHEET
    China Steals ‘Hurt Locker’ Footage for Unhinged Propaganda Film Simulating Attack on U.S. Base

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    China’s air force appears to have lifted scenes straight from the 2008 Oscar-winner The Hurt Locker for a wild propaganda film that simulates Chinese planes bombing the hell out of a U.S. base. The overly dramatic film shows nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out an attack on what looks like Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam. The video, called “The god of war H-6K goes on the attack,” looks very much like a Hollywood movie—maybe because parts of it actually are. According to the South China Morning Post, it contains scenes from The Hurt Locker and the 1996 thriller The Rock. A source close to the Chinese military confirmed the clips were lifted, and told the outlet: “Almost all of the officers in the department grew up watching Hollywood movies, so in their minds, American war films have the coolest images.”

