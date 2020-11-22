CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    China to Launch Space Program to Collect Moonrocks

    LOST IN SPACE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Tingshu Wang/Reuters

    China announced a plan to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to collect lunar rocks, marking the first such attempt to retrieve samples from the surface of the moon since the 1970s. The Chinese Chang’e-5 probe, named after a Chinese goddess, will be a test for Chinese technology, according to CNN. If successful, China will become only the third country after the U.S. and former Soviet Union to collect lunar samples. The U.S. Apollo program, which also sent the first men to the moon, brought back 842 pounds of rocks and soil. The Chinese samples will be used to study the formation and origins of the moon.

    Read it at CNN