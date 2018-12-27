China to Try Detained Canadian on Drug Charges

A Canadian citizen detained in China will be tried on drug charges this weekend, a serious offense in the nation that in previous cases has ended in execution, Reuters reports. China's high court in the northeastern province of Liaoning identified the man as Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, saying he will be tried Saturday on drugs smuggling charges in Dalian. A government-run news portal accused Schellenberg of smuggling “an enormous amount of drugs” into China. News of the trial comes amid heightened tensions following Canada's arrest of Huawei Technologies CFO Wanzhou Meng earlier this month. At least two Canadian citizens were arrested in China following Meng's arrest in apparent retaliation: Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based entrepreneur Michael Spavor have both been accused of "endangering China's security." Canadian authorities have yet to comment on Schellenberg's trial, and it was not immediately clear when he was arrested. Drug crimes in China carry serious punishments: In 2009, the country executed a British man who attempted to smuggle heroin.
