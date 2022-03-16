China Tried to Silence Father of American Olympic Figure Skater, Report Says
The Department of Justice will announce charges Wednesday afternoon in three separate cases alleging the Chinese government sought to silence dissidents and critics living abroad. As The Daily Beast reported, one of the operations involved what the FBI says was an attempt to destroy a congressional run by Xiong Yan, a former student leader of 1989’s Tiananmen Square protests now living in Long Island, New York. A second apparent effort has now been detailed by NBC News, citing sources who say Arthur Liu, a lawyer, activist, and father of Olympic U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu, was also targeted by Beijing. Before he moved to the U.S., Liu organized pro-democracy demonstrations, according to the outlet. Further information, along with particulars about the third case, is set to be released at a 2 p.m. press conference.