China: US Can’t Talk About Human Rights

China is using Ferguson, Eric Garner, and CIA torture to tell the U.S. to quit acting holier than thou. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus issued statements on International Human Rights Day mentioning China’s imprisoned Nobel laureate, Liu Xiaobo. On Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry hit back, saying the U.S. has no right to lecture on human rights abroad with its own record at home. “The United States is not looking at the facts and intentionally smearing China’s rights situation, exposing even more the U.S. hypocrisy and double standards on the issue of human rights,” the foreign ministry’s spokesman said. In addition, China awarded Fidel Castro its Confucius Peace Prize, which was established in 2010 in response to the Nobel being awarded to Xiaobo.
